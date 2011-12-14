On the Fourteenth Day of Chrismukkah: Carol’s Daughter

Carol’s Daughter is one of our favorite lines for their all natural ingredients and tangible results. Now we can spread the love with today’s Chrismukkah giveaway. Carol’s Daughter is giving away their limited editionVanilla Truffle Indulgence Body Set to one of Beauty High’s lucky readers.

The set comes with theVanilla Truffle Body Cleansing Cream, which is a skin-softening cleanser made from aloe leaf juice and coconut-derived cleansers to gently wash, soothe and moisturize your skin. The Vanilla Truffle Frapp Body Lotion is made with grapeseed and rice bran oils to help seal-in glowing moisture and keep your skin super soft.

