On the 24th Day of Chrismukkah: Bite Luminous Creme Lipstick

If you are a regular reader of Beauty High you know that we have serious love for a bold lip, and thanks to Bite we have found the perfect gift set for any girl who loves a pop of color on her pout.

As any lipstick aficionado knows, when you coat your lips with your favorite bright color you are always at risk of serious over-drying, but what is so great about the Bite Luminous Creme Lipstick Set is that it moisturizes while providing color.

Each lip color contains the antioxidant Resveratol equivalent to five glasses of red wine. With each application the lipstick provides a microdelivery of this antioxidant to fight free radicals with potent long-term age-repair benefits.

But don’t just take our word for it, win the chance to try out these lipsticks yourself by entering our Chrismukkah giveaway!