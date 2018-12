Today’s Chrismukkah gift is so good we almost want to keep it for ourselves. But this is the holiday season so we figured we should spread the love!

Temptu, the new airbrush technology that took the country by storm, is a great way to look picture perfect each day from the privacy of your own home.

And for one VERY lucky winner, the Temptu airbrush system will be all yours! Just enter on our giveaway page for your chance to revamp the way you apply makeup.