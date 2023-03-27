Scalp Facials Are Trending & This Serum Zaps ‘Redness & Irritation’ & Volumizes Hair After the First Wash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

From scalp massages to scalp treatments to literal salons that are fully dedicated to scalp health and hygiene, it’s safe to say that scalp care is the trending haircare service for 2023. I’ve been to salons in NYC like New Hair, which gives you a double treatment, and the stylists even brush each part of your scalp with a Q-Tip in order to get all the gunk out of your roots so your hair can grow in as thick and healthy as possible. Seriously, if you haven’t tried these salons yet, book your appointment ASAP.

But if you don’t live in an area where these are common or can’t afford a $100-plus dollar treatment, this scalp reviver serum from Omorovicza is a great replacement. For just $70, you can refresh your scalp as often as you need to. And shoppers say it’s so good, it stops redness and irritation in its tracks and even helps volumize your roots after the first wash. Okay, that’s a double duty I never expected, but yeah, I’ll take it.

Plus, the scalp reviver and a few other products at Omorovizca are on sale right now, so it’s the perfect time to load up your cart.

Scalp Reviver Serum

The key ingredients in this serum are menthol and camphor to help soothe and heal dry, irritated scalps and to help shield the scalp from environmental stressors like UV rays and pollution. Plus, it includes salicylic acid to exfoliate and help remove product buildup (like the layers of dry shampoo you’ve been using).

The product is packed with Omorovicza’s signature Patented Healing Concentrate that’s found in their skincare products. It helps to keep skin looking and feeling rejuvenated and helps with anti-aging. Since this serum also includes a blend of essential oils like mint leaf, lavender, and lemon peel, the serum will help naturally stimulate blood circulation to help improve hair growth over time.

One shopper said the serum was so good, it “had an amazing impact over the 24 hours since I used it. My scalp is really improved and the redness and irritation is gone.”

Another wrote that it even helps to “give more volume to hair after the next shampoo.” If you deal with a dry, itchy scalp that keeps you distracted during the day, the serum is also a lifesaver. One shopper said, “I used this in conjunction with the scalp revitalizer mask and it worked like a miracle to stop a severely itchy scalp due to medication. Nothing else worked.”

Check out a few other Omorovicza products on sale now:

Acid Solution

Use this solution, made from glycolic and lactic acid, to gently exfoliate the skin daily to reveal clearer, brighter-looking skin.

Morning Glow Set

If you want to try a little bit of everything Omorovicza has to offer, take advantage of the glow set that’s on sale now. You’ll get four products to try for an entire skincare routine reboot. Right now it’s on sale for $154 off.