This Facial Exfoliator Returns Rough, Dry Skin to ‘Baby Soft’—Even Shoppers Over 70 Swear by It

After making one too many sizing mistakes when online shopping for clothes, I never buy ANYTHING without carefully reading all of the reviews. And this comes in so much handy when shopping for skincare. I mean think about it, if a customer is truly obsessed with a product, they get excited about it, and there’s no better place to sing the praises of something you love than in the review/comment section.

And let me tell you, the comments section for Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza really sing the praises of the facial polish exfoliator. Nearly 400 customers shared their love after trying it, and one even said, “This is the very best product of its kind that I have ever used on my 74 year old skin! It not only is a polisher but a peeler as well. It is far better than any facial peeler I have ever used. My skin returns to baby soft each time I use it!”

With reviews like those, who needs to shop blindly ever again?

Refining Facial Polisher

The exfoliator we’re talking about is the Refining Facial Polisher on sale for $99. But until March 31, you can take advantage of a savings deal that lets you get $25 off of every $150 spent. The discount automatically applies at checkout, so you don’t have to do anything else to secure the deal. Make sure to check out what else is up for grabs at discount.

This exfoliator is made from Hungarian moor mud that is packed with calcium and magnesium to help cleanse and clarify the skin without stripping it of the necessary moisture to keep it healthy.

The addition of lava stone helps slough off dead skin cells to promote cell turnover. Since the formula also includes Lactobionic acid (a PHA), this polisher will gently exfoliate skin to reveal a brighter complexion without stressing out skin further or causing any sensitive skin reactions.

Don’t let the lava stone intimidate you. One shopper wrote, “This cleanser contains granules that are rounded and do not scratch the skin,” adding that “it is gentle enough to use on a daily basis.” Another shopper loved how the product “doesn’t leave a sticky feeling.”

If you’re looking to add an exfoliator to your skincare routine, this is a great one to try that’s suitable for all skin types.