Real Girl Makeover: “I Went Ombré”

What better time than fall — the season of new beginnings (and new outfits) — to try a bold new look? Our latest Real Girl Makeover subject was stuck in a beauty rut and ready to attempt something edgy. Meghan, an editor at our sister site StyleCaster, had hair that “was just growing and growing and getting a bit boring/out of control,” she explained. “I wanted some fun color and added texture to give my look some oomph.”

When we brought Meghan to see Janelle Chaplin, O&M Creative Director, at O&M. nyc in New York’s Meatpacking District, Chaplin instantly knew that red hair would flatter Meghan’s creamy complexion. “We made her hair all the same canvas using a light golden copper,” shade of O&M Mineral CCT, an ammonia- and PPD-free permanent hair color, Chaplin explained. Because Meghan craved an edgy look, the two settled on an “aggressive ombré” with strawberry blonde tips.

Since Meghan wanted to keep her hair long, Chaplin only trimmed it. To promote volume, “We kept her hair one length because she has fine hair,” Chaplin said. After prepping the hair with O&M Style Guru Styling Cream ($23.95, originalmineral.com), “We styled it with a glamorous blowout, and then destroyed it with Surf Bomb so it looks a little lived-in.”

Meghan’s new hair called for an on-trend makeup look, so it was time to head to the chair of Make Up For Ever Managing Educator Jessie Powers. “The burgundy smoky eye is a hot trend for fall,” said Powers, who chose the look to complement Meghan’s hair color, but also for its versatility. “This color can cross all complexion categories. This is going to look just as good on somebody with a tan or deep skin tone.”

Powers used Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream #17 ($23, sephora.com) all over Meghan’s lids and applied shimmery Star Powder #923 ($20) in the center for added pop. She also lined the inner rims of the eyes with black kohl pencil — “super important for a smoky eye.” She kept blush and lip color minimal so as not to compete with the strong eye.

Finally, it was time for the big reveal. “When I first saw my hair, I absolutely loved it,” Meghan said. “The color was amazing and the ombré technique was just perfect. And I have no idea how the hairstylist got my super-straight hair to be so wavy and voluminous, but it was pretty impressive.”

A few weeks later, “I’ve gotten nothing but compliments on this color!” Meghan told us. “I definitely should have been born a redhead.”

“I think it makes my appearance more polished; even on days when I don’t feel like fixing my hair, the color is still there, as well as the ombré, and it just adds an extra kick to my outfit, like a punctuation mark that wasn’t there before.”

Credits:

Photographer: Ally Lindsay

Hair: Janelle Chaplin for O&M

Makeup: Jessie Powers for Make Up For Ever

Salon: O&M. nyc, 55 Little West 12th Street, New York, NY, 212-255-2445

Read more: Real Girl Makeover: “I Chopped My Hair!”