Ombre Hair: Inspiration to Bring to the Salon

Ombre hair: It’s a trend as old as time, or at least a couple of years, and for good reason. Artistically faded locks look good on just about everyone, combining the multidimensional, polished look of highlights with a carefree, “the sun could’ve done this” demeanor. Unfortunately, the sun didn’t for most of us, so instead we have to rely on hairdressers to replicate the effect. What’s more, now that everyone and their dog has hopped aboard the ombre train, that hairstylist needs to set you apart (we’re not about that clone look just yet; it’s only 2013, after all).
No, we’re gradually phasing out your typical cornsilk ends for different shades of light brown, unexpected in all their almost au natural glory. Plus, instead of the uniform lengths of yore, we’re feeling ombré ends of varying inches, with an emphasis closer to the face. Whatever your fancy, we’ve got an inspirational image for it; check the slideshow above to help your hairdresser (or you, for all the fearless ombre DIY ladies out there) make it happen.
Ombré locks seem like they're usually targeting brunette girls who want to spice things up again, but that doesn't mean redheads can't get in on the fun. Tawny blondish-brown ends make "strawberry then blonde" a look to love.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Red Velvet and Whiskey
An ombré-highlight mix, this look brings new meaning to the phrase "high-low."
Image via Pinterest; Source: OMG I [Totally] Heart
This look forgoes harsh blonde ends for a more subtle effect, and we're a fan of anything that takes less bleach to happen.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Box No. 216
Ready your flower crowns: With an ombré this subtle and piece-y, street photographers may just follow you down the sidewalk (the price of truly great hair).
Image via Pinterest; Source: 100 Layer Cake
Who says brown is boring? We're in love with the golden-brown ends that leave more obvious ombré jobs in the dust.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Neil George Blog
Just a touch lighter than her natural color, we love this look both because it probably takes less time and bleach to achieve, and because it's completely gorgeous.
Image via Pinterest; Source: The Berry
The prettiest looks are often the most subtle. Try for just enough of a gradient color change that people are left wondering why you look so great.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Hairstyles and Beauty Tips
Or take a hint from this look, and opt for longer-than-usual ombré pieces. Imagine the braiding possibilities!
Image via Pinterest; Source: Neil George Blog
Face-framing highlights are practically scientifically-proven to draw attention to your face, while such a great ombré job will keep people staring as you walk away.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Box No. 216
Or, there's the reverse red-head. Brown usually has hints of auburn in it, so play them up with beautiful reddish-brown ends.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Hairstyles and Beauty Tips
