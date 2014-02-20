Olympics Figure Skating Hairstyles You Can Copy Right Now

When figure skating first starts during the Olympics, we get so mesmerized by the triple toe loops and death spirals that we forget to even look at the hair, makeup or nails the skaters are sporting. The Sochi Olympics have proven different, though, because as awe-inspiring as the routines of Gracie Gold and Yulia Lipnitskaya may be, we’re paying just as much attention to their hairstyles.

From braided mohawks to the most classic ballerina (or, figure skating) buns, we’ve pulled together the best figure skating hairstyles from the Sochi Olympics. Take a look at our favorites then tell us which you’ll be copying in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Olympic Figure Skater Gracie Gold Shares Makeup Tips, Competition Secrets

101 Easy Hairstyles You Can Try This Weekend

New Hair Color: Street Style Inspiration for the Coolest New Hues