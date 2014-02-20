Olympics Figure Skating Hairstyles You Can Copy Right Now

When figure skating first starts during the Olympics, we get so mesmerized by the triple toe loops and death spirals that we forget to even look at the hair, makeup or nails the skaters are sporting. The Sochi Olympics have proven different, though, because as awe-inspiring as the routines of Gracie Gold and Yulia Lipnitskaya may be, we’re paying just as much attention to their hairstyles.
From braided mohawks to the most classic ballerina (or, figure skating) buns, we’ve pulled together the best figure skating hairstyles from the Sochi Olympics. Take a look at our favorites then tell us which you’ll be copying in the comments below!
Australia's Brooklee Han went for a mohawk braid that's almost too cool to try at home (but we'll DIY it anyway).
US skater Polina Edmunds coordinated her hair accessories to her dress, incorporating a few yellow flowers and a larger hair piece to finish off her braided bun with flare.
Russia's Julia Lipnitskaia is the young competitor to beat, and her braided ponytail hairstyle matches her figure skating skills — edgy, unique, and exquisitely put together.
US skater Gracie Gold went for a classic ballerina — or in this case, figure skating — bun to really pair well with her signature red lip.
Anne Line Gjersem of Norway went for a softer approach, keeping her ponytail feminine by tying in pink fabric to match her costume.
Ashley Wagner of the US shied away from a buttoned up style by going with a plain, simple and classic ponytail.
Canada's Gabrielle Daleman's high bun has us wanting to perfect our sock bun skills.
Italy's Valentina Marchei's twist into a ponytail is not only feminine, it's also how we'll be styling our hair this weekend.
