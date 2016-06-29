The New Olympics Bronze Medal Looks Like a Highlighter, Internet Reacts Accordingly

With the Rio 2016 Olympics set to kick off August 5, people are gearing up for the big event in all kinds of ways: agreeing to wear condoms for several years after the fact to avoid proliferating the Zika virus (or withdrawing entirely for the same reason), being forced to move out of their homes, and in the case of the city’s acting governor, warning that “the Olympics could be a big failure.” (Oh, and some athletes are training, too.)

But one thing they—as in, the social media team behind the @olympics Instagram account—did not prepare for is the response to a simple, seemingly straightforward photo of the new bronze medal, which shows the soft metallic rose-gold disc packaged in a luxurious woodgrain sliding case. The embossed likeness of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, is cleanly etched, giving the surface a multidimensional allure that makes it look uncannily like… a powder highlighter.

The internet doesn’t miss a trick, and so the picture has racked up over 140 comments, the majority of which acknowledge the similarity. “Shit, I thought this was a dope ass highlight color,” says one commenter. “I need this highlighter omg,” says another, with many more echoing the same sentiment. Now there’s an idea: sell an Olympics-branded highlighter that looks just like the medal and dedicate all the proceeds to rebuilding the city of Rio once it’s over. After all, while hosting the Olympics is definitely an honor, it’s also very, very bad for business.