Olympics 2012: Dana Vollmer & More Show Off Nail Art in the Pool

As we were rooting for our home team (Go USA!) this past weekend, we couldn’t help but notice that many of the swimmers were quite festive with their nail polish. Since they can’t exactly wear makeup while in the pool, and jewelry tends to get in the way, the girls jazz up their suits and swim caps with a bit of nail art or bright polish.

From World Record-breaker Dana Vollmer’s white manicure with a touch of design, to Australia’s Alicia Coutt’s’ marbelized mani, these swimmers are seriously upping their beauty game. Considering we’re only a couple of days into London’s Olympic games, we can’t wait to see what’s to come. Click through the slideshow above to see some of our favorite nail art that we’ve spotted so far, and trust us, we’ll be keeping an eye out for more to come.