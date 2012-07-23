Going for the Gold: 2012 Olympic Beauty Collections, Plus a Chance to Win!

The Olympics are right around the corner and we’re counting down the days until we can watch out favorite athletes compete for a gold medal. Many beauty companies have taken inspiration from this major event to create products or styles to channel the upcoming games. While you may not think that there could be that much to take a way from the Olympics as far as beauty inspiration, you should definitely think again. Take a hint from all of the athletes who are aspiring for one thing: the gold medal.
For those of us who aren’t super athletes competing in London, we will have to settle for another type of gold, silver and bronze — in the form of beauty products. Nail sets have been released by brands, such as butter LONDON and Priti NYC. Metallic lids have been all the rage on the spring runways and are a perfect way to celebrate the Olympics as well. Let us know which Olympic inspired beauty products you’re loving in the slideshow above!
Inspired by the medals, butter LONDON created a metallic nail collection that is perfect for the winners podium. (butter LONDON Heavy Metal Collection, $36, Butterlondon.com)
Max Factor released this official look to be worn by the female athletes when they attend the victory ceremonies. To achieve this look, use Max Factor's Coco Crazy Eye Trio and Liquid Effect Pencil. (Max Factor.com)
Photo:
Stylist.co.uk/Stylist.co.uk
Makeup Academy Professional launched this shadow palette inspired by the coveted gold medal. Use this set to create a metallic smokey eye. (MUA Going for Gold Palette, $6.17, Muastore.co.uk)
Although this doesn't come with special Olympic-themed packaging, you can't go wrong with the iconic British brand's best-seller, Fresh Glow. (Burberry Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base, $48, Nordstrom.com)
Sassoon Salon created the collection, Athletica, which looks inspired by the fluidity and movement of the Olympic athletes. (Available at Sassoon Salons)
Photo:
Sassoon.com/Sassoon.com
The New York based brand Priti's edgy, metallic set is inspired by the determination of the hardworking athletes who will be competing later this month. (Priti NYC Heavy Medal fro London 2012 Kit, $37.50, Bloom.com)
Covergirl has teamed up with the Olympics to sponsor a few female athletes. The limited edition outlast lip color and lashblack mascara were given new packagin in honor of the occasion. (Covergirl Olympic Games Limited Edition Outlast Lipcolor, $6.99, and Lashblast Volume Mascara, $5.99, Covergirl.com)
This colorful eye palette incorporates metallics and colors from all the flags in the world. (Sleek Glory I-Divine Palette, $10.78, Sleek.com)