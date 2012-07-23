Going for the Gold: 2012 Olympic Beauty Collections, Plus a Chance to Win!

The Olympics are right around the corner and we’re counting down the days until we can watch out favorite athletes compete for a gold medal. Many beauty companies have taken inspiration from this major event to create products or styles to channel the upcoming games. While you may not think that there could be that much to take a way from the Olympics as far as beauty inspiration, you should definitely think again. Take a hint from all of the athletes who are aspiring for one thing: the gold medal.

For those of us who aren’t super athletes competing in London, we will have to settle for another type of gold, silver and bronze — in the form of beauty products. Nail sets have been released by brands, such as butter LONDON and Priti NYC. Metallic lids have been all the rage on the spring runways and are a perfect way to celebrate the Olympics as well. Let us know which Olympic inspired beauty products you’re loving in the slideshow above!

Plus, if you want a chance to win a gift box featuring some of our favorite beauty products from Burberry, click “Like” on both Burberry and Beauty High’s Facebook page, and let us know in the comments section below what you’re most looking forward to from the London Olympics — five winners will be selected at random!

First, “Like” Beauty High’s Facebook page:

Next, “Like” Burberry’s Facebook page:

Then, leave your comment below!

**Winners must be 16 years and older and residents of the U.S. All winners will be selected by 7/27 and notified by email later that day.