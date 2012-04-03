US Olympic Hopefuls Signed As New Faces For CoverGirl

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited about this summer’s Olympics in London, CoverGirl signed two US Olympic hopefuls to be the faces of the brand’s print and TV ads.

Beginning in late-May, both Jennifer Kessy (Women’s Beach Volleyball) and Marlen Esparza (Women’s Boxing) will rock their CoverGirl faces, celebrating the power and strength in beauty. The new CoverGirls will be the face of game-changing CoverGirl products, LashBlast Volume and Outlast All-Day Lipcolor, which will be available in special, limited-edition packaging for the London 2012 Olympic Games. They will be available at mass retailers nationwide beginning May 2012.

Both Kessy and Esparza are new to Olympics and CoverGirl, but we’re sure these fierce competitors will bring their A-game.

Image by Rolando Robinson