Olympic Hopeful Jordyn Wieber Talks About Gymnasts’ Beauty Must-Haves

As we gear up for the Summer 2012 Olympics, our thoughts begin to turn to synchronized swimming routines, diving and of course, gymnastics. Although we probably won’t make it out to London for the actual games (even though we haven’t yet scratched it off our list of possibilities) we will most definitely be cheering on our favorite USA teams.

We had the chance to speak to Jordyn Wieber, a leading contender for the gymnastics team and the reigning All-Around World Champion about her hectic training schedule, her favorite stay-put beauty items and the secret behind gymnasts’ flawless skin. Find out the scoop below!

Beauty High: Do you have any tips for staying fit with a hectic schedule, because obviously you’re balancing a lot of things, and you’re in great shape? What tips do you have for balancing work and school but still getting in those quick fitness routines?

Jordyn: Basically I’m always practicing a lot, I don’t really do a lot of exercise outside of that, but just making sure that I’m in the gym every day, getting good exercise and also eating healthy to balance it out a little more.

Beauty High: What are your must-have beauty essentials that you stick in your bag for touch-ups on the go?

Jordyn: One thing I always have is like any makeup from CoverGirl. I like the mascara and the lip gloss, those are my two favorites. And especially being a gymnast we don’t want our hair to be falling out or anything so Pantene hairspray is always good to have.

Beauty High: Obviously when you’re competing, you need makeup that stays put. What products do you love for competition such as a foundation that’s absolutely smudge proof? And, do you do full makeup, like bold lips and everything?

Jordyn: Yeah, I use CoverGirl foundation (NatureLuxe Silk Foundation), and it’s always worked well for me. I haven’t worn foundation that long, I just started like a year ago. And for competitions we usually just go all out with makeup because there’s a lot of bright lights and TV cameras.

Beauty High: You had prom last weekend. Can you tell me about your look for it?

Jordyn: I had a strapless purple dress, mermaid style. I did an updo with flowers on the side of my hair. My friend’s mom did my face makeup and I did my eyes.

Beauty High: How have you handled balancing your practice schedule, school and still making time for your friends? Do you have any tips for other busy teens?

Jordyn: I’ve had the same crazy schedule since 5th grade. I’ve been practicing twice a day and I’ve always been pretty busy, and I still find time to hang out with my school friends on the weekends and stuff and we go to the movies and shopping and stuff like that. So I find a good balance between all that.

Beauty High: You’ve got your routine down! When you’re competing you have a lot of skin showing, what are your favorite products for prepping your skin? Is that something you think about?

Jordyn: Yeah, I use Olay. The body wash and the lotion just to keep my skin moisturized.

Beauty High: Can you tell me a bit about the Youth Donation program?

Jordyn: Basically, it’s for kids wanting to get a start in fitness at an early age. I personally started getting involved when I was 4 and just getting involved with exercising and gymnastics at an early age helped me keep a fitness routine throughout my whole life up until now. I think it’s really important for P&G Beauty to be supportive of young athletes.

P&G Beauty will be donating $1 for every “Like” to their Facebook page (up to $100,000) to support the USOC for Youth Sports.

[Image via Getty]