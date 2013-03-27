Olympians Lolo Jones and Alex Morgan Share Inspiring Workout Secrets and Beauty Must-Haves

Warning: if you’re feeling particularly lazy, this article might inspire you to do something rather fabulous, like get up and get moving. Although we’re fans of fitness around here at Beauty High, even we’re intimidated by the prospect of working out with an Olympic athlete. Which is why when Degree deodorant asked us to come break a sweat with Olympic soccer player Alex Morgan and track and field superstar Lolo Jones as part of their DO:MORE campaign, we were excited but intimidated – particularly when they said that they would be putting us through a mini workout. We nervously suited up.

What we found was really inspirational. The campaign is designed to inspire women to go after their passions and to do more than what they think they can do. With Alex, it’s an obsession with paddleboarding, which we think we might be excited to try ourselves, particularly after upping our heartbeat on SurfSet boards.

Lolo has decided to up her own ante and take on an entirely different sport: bobsledding. She’s currently training to qualify for the Women’s 2-Man Bobsled event for the 2014 Winter Olympics. After a mini-workout simulating what it takes to compete in the sport (pushups with explosive claps, running with a weighted wheelbarrow and squats are just a taste of her training regimen), we’re more inclined to root for her next winter like we did last summer: from the safety of our own couches. After the workout, we chatted with Lolo to get her tips on exercising and beauty (you know, since she’s gorgeous).

Beauty High: What’s your favorite tip to inspire people who might not be very motivated to work out?



Lolo Jones: You have to get into the atmosphere. There are days when I really don’t want to work out, so I just promise myself that I’ll just go and hang out. If you can just get to the track or the gym and you see other people working hard, it can inspire you to do something great. People put too much pressure on themselves to work out for a certain amount of time, and in turn they won’t do it if they can’t get a full workout in. If you can make it for a few minutes, it’s better than nothing. Plus, motivate yourself with a new playlist, new workout gear, anything that will constantly keep it exciting and new.

What’s your must-have beauty product that you can’t live without, other than deodorant?

I feel like every girl should have mascara. If you have nothing, you should have mascara (she recommends Maybelline The Colossal VolumExpress Mascara). I’m also obsessed with Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat. If I have dark circles, I can swipe that on and get rid of them.