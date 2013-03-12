How to Get Olivia Wilde’s Sultry Smokey Eye

Olivia Wilde has been on quite the beauty streak lately, and stunned yet again last night at the LA premiere of her new film “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.” The actress and Revlon Brand Ambassador was wearing a lacy black Gucci gown and makeup artist Melanie Inglessis chose to create a multi-hued, sultry smokey eye to complement it. Keeping her ombre hair in soft, subtle waves, Wilde contrasted the striking, statement eye look.

We got all of the details from Inglessis on how she created this intense makeup look, from which colors to blend to how to keep your deep shadow shades from creasing. Read on below!

“I went with Olivia’s classic look, a sexy smoky eye, but kept it chic and fresh by incorporating metallics into the look,” said Inglessis. “To create dewy skin I applied a luminous foundation with a wet sponge all over the face. Next I applied a warm creamy blush to the apples of the cheeks, this helped soften the overall look and keep her looking young and fresh.”

“The focus of this look is definitely the eyes,” said Inglessis. “To start I applied a primer over the lids so the shadow will adhere better and last longer. Then start by creating the shape of the smoky eye by tracing both top and bottom rims with a thick black line. It doesn’t have to be perfect as it will be blended. The darker around the rim of the eyes, the sexier the eyes will look. Next I applied a dark cream shadow to fill the entire lid and create a base to which the powder eyeshadow will stick. I also used this color on the bottom lash line to start creating the smoky eye. I applied a dark burgundy powder shadow to lid and under the eye on top of the cream to create a bit more depth. The trick to a good smoky eye is blending! Blend all of the colors with a medium and small size shadow brush according to the eye shape that you want. I like to blend a smoky eye with a strong but light shimmer eyeshadow on the outside of the eye. I also used this color on the inner corner of the eyes for brightness. To finish the eyes, I curled the lashes, applied one coat of mascara to top and bottom lashes, waited for it to dry and repeated a second time. I topped the look off with a really pretty baby pink on the lips and applied it with my finger, building the color for a natural and polished look.”