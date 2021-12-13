Olivia Wilde Uses This Firming Cream To Keep Her Boobs Looking SO Good

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde always looks stunning, and the looks she’s been serving lately prove it. At a recent event, her plunging yellow suit turned heads, dropped jaws, took breaths away and made us believe that God is, in fact, a woman. The ’fit was to die for, but we couldn’t help but notice that her décolleté was also in a league of its own.

Turns out, Miss Wilde, who’s a True Botanicals brand ambassador, used a secret product to keep her breasts looking perky. It’s a boob cream that contains ingredients that are super beneficial for firming, plumping, nourishing and hydrating the area.

All of those results are great, but taking care of and hydrating your breasts is also key to keeping them nice and youthful. Like everywhere else on your body, they age and change in appearance over time. It turns out that breast skin is much thinner and therefore more delicate. Not to mention, as you age and as your body’s estrogen levels drop, the tissue of your breasts and your skin’s elasticity can cause them to lower.

You don’t have to sit back and watch time take its course, though. Think ahead like Wilde and try the True Botanicals Boob Cream to restore elasticity and plumpness to your girls.

RELATED: Justice For J.Lo’s Boobs at the American Music Awards!!!

You might still have questions about how a single cream can make your boobs look incredible and keep them appearing youthful. It’s easy—ingredients like Grecian Coast tree sap firms and plumps, while rose hip, coconut and jojoba oils hydrate. To top it off, peach butter nourishes skin and helps counteract crepiness that the sun can cause.

Designed by women for women, the True Botanicals cream is packed with hydrating and anti-aging ingredients that nourish your sensitive skin. Additionally, the cream is vegan, certified nontoxic, paraben-free, cruelty-free and sustainably made. It also has the most calming aroma thanks to its notes of ylang ylang, neroli and frankincense. A goop that does good and smells good—now that’s what we need in our bathrooms.

All you have to do is spread a quarter size of the cream onto your neck, chest and boobs, and gently rub it in. This should be the final step in your skincare routine, and you should indulge in both the morning and evening.

But don’t let us continue to blabber, because it really is that simple and straightforward. Wilde’s yellow suit look confirms that the Boob Cream is well worth a try. Grab a jar for $48 on Amazon to get firmer, more youthful, more hydrated boobs ASAP.