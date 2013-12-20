Best of the Week: Olivia Wilde, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rock Thick Cat Eye Liner

Another week has come and gone, so that means it’s time to see what the glamorous gals in the limelight have been up to this week, and more importantly see who looked amazing when the cameras were flashing. From premieres to award ceremonies, the stunning stars brought their A-game as they popped up on red carpets all over the globe.
British beauties like Adele and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley paid homage to the ’60s mod movement that took place in their native England with thick winged liner and big bouffant ‘dos, while Camila Alves and Margot Robbie kept things sultry with side-parted waves and smokey eyes. Click through the slideshow above to see even more beauty trends and styles that are perfect to recreate throughout the festive weeks that lie ahead!
Olivia Wilde earned a blue ribbon for her look at the premiere of "Her" in Los Angeles. Olivia's long, flowing locks softened her strong (and enviable) bone structure, while her technicolor blue liner made her eyes sparkle.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The incredibly stunning and talented Julia Roberts lit up the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, "August: Osage County." To complement the tuxedo dress she was wearing, Julia went for a teased bun, a soft smokey eye and an utterly flawless complexion. The balance between masculine and feminine was absolute perfection.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Camila Alves' honey highlighted hair glowed just like her skin at the premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street." A smoldering smokey eye and natural nude lips finished off Camila's sultry look.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani
When Adele attended Buckingham Palace to receive an award for her contribution to music, she definitely dressed to impress. From the beehive bouffant on the top of her head, to the crown jewels on her fingertips, Adele was groomed to perfection.
Photo:
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Some women underestimate the power of a well-executed low ponytail. Luckily for us, Anna Kendrick did not. Perfectly placed and curled just right, this is the ideal ponytail for any holiday occassion.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder
One quick glance at this photo and you might think this is an old photograph of Brigitte Bardot from the '60s, but if you take a second look, you will see it is actually the gorgeous Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. From the teased blonde hair and black winged liner to her full, pouty lips, Rosie looks like the Bardot of the 21st century.
Many have tried and many have failed, but at the New York City premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street," Jamie Chung rocked a chic, yet trendy look with absolute ease. Jamie's deep berry lips were young and fun, while her teased updo and softly defined eyes added a hint of classic charm.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Debuting recently dyed red hair, Kristen Wiig arrived at the premiere of "Anchorman 2" wearing a bold red lip to match her new hair color.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Katy Perry's long braided mane may not be everyone's holiday hair inspiration, but her makeup sure will be! Katy's shimmering gold shadow, ultra long lashes and glossy red lips are the perfect makeup trio to get your face holiday party ready.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Australian actress Margot Robbie, gave us total hair and makeup envy at the premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street." With deep side-parted waves and a smoldering bronze smokey eye, Margot couldn't help but turn heads.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images