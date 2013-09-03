Olivia Wilde’s Lipstick is the Perfect Fall Transition Shade

We can officially say goodbye to summer today, though we’re not quite ready to start dabbing on the dark lipstick shades in lieu of bright fuchsias and oranges. But last night Olivia Wilde stepped out in the perfect transition lip color at the Rush premiere in London.

This matte red has a pink undertone to it that keeps it bright and fun while still pairing nicely with the dark browns and reds we’ll soon be wearing. For a similar shade, try mixing a cherry red like Revlon Super Lustrous Shine Lipstick Rich Girl Red ($4.99, revlon.com) with a dark fuchsia like Avon Totally Kissable Lipstick ($8, shop.avon.com). And if you don’t have a matte lipstick like Olivia’s, make your own. Apply a foundation to prep lips, then apply one coat of lipstick and blot with a tissue. Keep layering the lipstick and blotting in between each coat until you reach your desired finish.

