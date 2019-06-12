There’s No Better Combo Than Olivia Wilde and Green Eyeshadow

Makeup trends come and go so quickly, it’s often easier just to wear what you like and not really worry about what’s in “style.” Who has time to rock a full face beat every day anyway? But Olivia Wilde’s green eyeshadow is worth a second look. The color is seriously trending, whether it’s a lime green swipe or a full emerald eye. Wilde went for the latter for the MaxMara Women in Film event Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Booksmart director (if you haven’t seen the movie yet, go) often experiments with eye makeup and why wouldn’t she? Wilde has some of the most gorgeous eyes in Hollywood, after all.

Her shimmery emerald eyeshadow popped against her black cape and white top. Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis is usually responsible for her looks, but there hasn’t been any confirmation about the makeup for this event specifically. We wish we knew exactly what she was wearing but it shouldn’t be too hard to copy the vibe. Her lids are mostly one shade blended up and out, with what looks like a little black eyeliner and volumizing mascara. The rest of her makeup is super natural.

Below, some of my favorite green eyeshadow shades that’ll get you close to Olivia Wilde perfection.

Dose of Colors Eyedeal Duo in Mermaid

This jade green pairing features a green lid primer so the sparkly pigments on top won’t budge. I like to wear the primer on its own, as well.

$25 at Dose of Colors

Colourpop Super Shock Shadow in Left on Thread

This cream-powder teal shadow delivers bold color in one swipe.

$6 at Colourpop

Sephora Collection Colorful Shadow & Liner in Stayin’ Alive

It’s easy to use this jumbo eye pencil (here, in a hunter hue) as bold eyeliner or all over eyeshadow.

$14 at Sephora

