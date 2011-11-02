Get Olivia Wilde’s ‘Glamour’-ous Hairstyle

Photo: © Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic and RD/Kirkland/Retna Digital

As if we didn’t have enough reasons to envy Olivia Wilde (she’s the hottest star in town, married a prince, and has been linked to Justin Timberlake), the In Time actress sported the perfect glam updo hairstyle at Glamour’s Reel Moments premiere this week. And while JT may not be attainable for the rest of us, Wilde’s chic coif certainly is. Here’s how celebrity hair guru David Babaii created the Sophia Loren-inspired style.

First, Babaii worked a dime-sized dollop of Couture Color Pequi Oil into Olivia’s hair, and blow-dried her locks straight to avoid any frizzy, flyaway action. Indulging wet strands with oil is a great way to boost shine, and protects hair from damaging style tools.

Next, Babaii attacked the actress’s roots with a texture spray to create volume at the crown, and began curling tresses with a 1-½ inch iron. The key here is loose, voluminous waves as opposed to tight ringlets.

The stylist then grabbed large sections of Wilde’s hair and teased the roots by brushing against strands until he achieved just enough height for the retro sex kitten vibe. Bringing all of the hair back into a loose bun, he secured large twists and loops with bobby pins.

Finally, Babaii left thin, face-framing strands to fall free and polished the style off with a strong and flexible hair spray.



