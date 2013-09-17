StyleCaster
News: See Olivia Wilde's New Fragrance Ad; Eva Mendes Reveals Her Hair Secret

Wendy Rodewald
by
Olivia Wilde’s new campaign for Avon Today. Tomorrow. Always.

Olivia Wilde looks gorgeous in her new campaign for Avon fragrance collection Today. Tomorrow. Always. [InStyle]

Eva Mendes‘ hair secret is sleeping in a shower cap full of conditioner — but she doesn’t do it in front of Ryan Gosling. [Huffington Post]

Get familiar with these 10 beauty trends from New York Fashion Week, because they’re going to be huge this spring. [Beauty High]

Who says models don’t eat? Runway stars Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn hit up McDonald’s during London Fashion Week — and there’s photographic proof. [StyleCaster]

These 15 sassy makeup bags will make you smile. [SheFinds]

 

