Why Olivia Wilde Considers Her Skin Care Routine a ‘Political Act’

Basic skin care tips are so last year. And if you need confirmation, look no further than Olivia Wilde, who just schooled us on the not-so-obvious reasons to adopt an environmentally-friendly routine. As it turns out, the 33-year-old, known for her work in television and film, is also quite the cruelty-free expert. In a recent profile with The New York Times, she laid bare her entire skin care routine, which includes plenty of True Botanicals, a woman-owned beauty brand for which she serves as brand ambassador.
Without a doubt, using healthy finds made with certified-organic and wildly-harvested ingredients is great for our skin. But beyond that, the mother of two considers her low-key approach to beauty a “political act,” especially in a time where things like health coverage and environmental research are being compromised by the government.
In an Instagram post directly followers to the feature, she explained just how important is was that she highlight the virtues of all-natural skin care.
Thanks for the @truebotanicals love, @nytimes! If feels so good to spread the word about natural, cruelty-free, effective skin care. Standing up for our health, and the environment, and the animals typically used to test, is a political act. I mean, so is recycling and not buying tabloids, you feel me? The choices are ours. We deserve better. Not to mention, this is a female-founded, owned, and operated company. Can I get a hell yea? Thank you, my friends. I’m all about supporting the good amidst the shitstorm of bad. 💚 #dontbeanasshole @consciousco
The beauty industry is certainly leading the charge in creating products for and by women. And with more adopting eco-friendly policies, we can only hope that Olivia’s war cry for others to make conscious skin care choices won’t go in vain.
We’re with you, sister!