Olivia Wilde Chops Her Hair; Natalie Portman’s New Dior Ad

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Natalie Portman stars in the latest DiorShow New Look Mascara ad campaign, showing off her amazingly full, long and envy-inducing lashes. (Sassi Sam)

Olivia Wilde is hopping on board with the “lob” trend, chopping her hair up to shoulder-grazing length and lightening the ends. (Daily Mail)

Dealing with some icky cracked heels this winter? Fix them without a trip to the salon. (BellaSugar)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley may be looking awfully thin lately, but her lips are as plump as ever. She keeps them luscious with Lucas’ Papaw Ointment. (US Weekly)

And we’ll send you home with some hair inspiration:

Wildfox released their SS 2012 lookbook, showing that colored hair is still thriving and well. (ilovewildfox.com)