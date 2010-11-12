How To Get Olivia Wilde’s Red Carpet Look

Photo: © Dario Cantatore/Getty Images

How gorgeous did Olivia Wilde look on the red carpet for The Next Three Days last night?!? I mean, can this stunning actress do wrong with her hairstyle and makeup? Very Angelina Jolie-esque, no? Want to nab this look for yourself? Here are four products you can try courtesy of our friends at Hollywood Life!

Get Olivia’s light smoked eye with the Urban Decay Naked Palette, a beautiful set of neutrals that will enhance your pretty peepers.

Line your eyes along the top and inside the bottom rim with NARS Eyeliner Stylo for dramatic effect. Finish the look with long, lovely lashes – easily achieved with CoverGirl LashBlast Length Mascara.

Now, here’s the key to this look: the coral cheeks and lips. There’s a genius product out there called a NP Set On the Double Pen, which contains a liquid liner pen AND a coral cheek/lip color. Use the blush/gloss end to enhance your lips and cheeks, then carry it with you for touch-ups for both eyes AND lips throughout the night!

