Olivia Wilde Just Got the Coolest ‘French Girl Bangs’

Tuesday night was the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles where celebrities came out in their fanciest ‘fits. Olivia Wilde slayed in a black Chloe dress and chunky Casadei boots, styled by Karla Welch. This isn’t surprising. She always looks good. But it was Wilde’s new bangs that caught our attention, not to mention some seriously cool graphic eyeliner. Here’s the scoop.

Hairstylist Mara Roszak gave Wilde what she’s calling “French girl bangs” for the big night. It seems the new look wasn’t planned. Wilde wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I let this woman cut BANGS. That’s the real trust.” Luckily, she listened to Roszak because the long, wispy, curtain-style bangs look gorgeous on the actor and filmmaker.

Wilde also shared a photo of Roszak’s “secret weapon,” her new shampoo and conditioner under her own brand, RŌZ. “And this is her creation. The ultimate secret weapon I’m not making un-secret,” she wrote.

RŌZ The Foundation Duo retails for $72 on the brand’s website and is available for pre-order.

Now, let’s take a look at the makeup. Jo Baker gave Wilde “retro femme feels…. some soft vintage finish liner + lashes,” she wrote on Instagram. It’s the most modern take on the classic cat eye we’ve ever seen and make Wilde’s blue eyes pop. Baker lined Wilde’s lower lash line with black liner, extending it to the inner corner and straight past the outer lash line. The top line traces the crease and flicks out, never connecting with the bottom line.

Baker revealed she used “lid prep, liner, shadow and mascara” all new launches from her Bakeup Beauty brand, coming this spring and summer. “Can barely contain myself I am so excited to have these perfect classic beauty staples drop,” she wrote. Considering how good her eyeshadow palettes already are, we can’t wait either.