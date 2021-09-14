So, The Secret To Olivia Rodrigo’s Met Gala Look Is An Amazon Best-Seller

There is one thing we can come to expect from Miss Olivia Rodrigo and it’s for her to show up and show out in an absolute lewk. The singer-songwriter responsible for half of our emotional breakdowns (and break-throughs) this year can be photographed at the grocery store, and the whole world stops to take notes about what she’s wearing. So, as expected, the entire galaxy paused when she stepped onto the Met Gala steps this year wearing an iconic Saint Laurent number.

The edgy pop-punk look took us back to the ’90s in the best way possible. The all-black feathered ensemble paired with chainlink earrings and cuffs and sky-high heels made us grateful for our contact lenses, because without our 20/20 vision, we would not be able to see every fine detail—including her pristine hair.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

RELATED: Shoppers Swear This $10 Shampoo Leads To ‘Thicker, Fuller, Better Looking Hair’ In Just A Few Weeks

We know that Hailey Bieber has put in work popularizing the sleek bun style, but Olivia put to bed any doubt that the look isn’t fabulous and worth your time and tutorial training. To make it easier for you, we got the low-down from the expert who styled the songstress, hairstylist Clayton Hawkins.

Olivia’s look was crafted to ensure that “her beauty speak for itself,” according to an email from Hawkins’ team. To do this, he used the Ferrari and Bugatti of hot tools, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Dyson Corrale hair straightener to smooth out her locks. But the real secret to the slicked-back look is a more affordable hair essential—Oribe’s Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil.

The high-end hair product is a favorite among shoppers and stylists alike. Close to 1,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a perfect rating, many of them noting its ability to diffuse dryness and frizziness.

“I suffered from severe damage and breakage for a long time after years of heat styling my hair and bleaching it light,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve tried every popular product you can think of, some in the hundreds of dollars. So believe me when I say that this oil is worth the money and should be purchased by anybody with damaged, frizz-prone, unruly hair that needs a pick-me-up!”

Hawkins relied on this fan-favorite oil not once but twice throughout the styling process to ensure that it kept tangle-free and looked glossy. The first time around, he used it after straightening out Olivia’s locks. Then, after twisting her hair into a few edgy knots and securing those down, he used the smoothing oil again to touch up her hairline and ensure even more sheen.

All of these intricate steps certainly didn’t go to waste—Olivia looked absolutely stunning. Good 4 Her.