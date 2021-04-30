Olivia Rodrigo Just Revealed An Unreleased Glossier Product & I’m Drooling

There’s nothing better than a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video. We get to see inside a celebrity’s makeup or skincare routine for better or for worse. (Looking at you, Gwyneth). On Thursday, Vogue released our girl Olivia Rodrigo’s makeup routine and there are some gems inside the video. She reveals dermatitis she’s been dealing with, as well as where the 18-year-old gets breakouts. It’s sponsored by Glossier so of course, there are Glossier products strewn throughout—including an unreleased, top-secret lipstick launch.

First, she pops Olly Multivitamin Gummys ($12.42 at Amazon), which she says taste as good as they make her hair look. The first step of her pre-makeup routine is washing her face with Epionce Milky Lotion Cleanser ($34 at Dermstore). “I had the worst case of dermatitis, where I just broke out all around my mouth and it was awful,” she says. “I think it was wearing masks a lot and also using a bunch of products that irritated my skin.” Now she’s all about a less-is-more approach.

She follows up her cleanser with a serum from The Ordinary, though we can’t tell exactly which one it is. Then she does a little relaxing Gua Sha. “I love alone time. I am very much an introvert,” she says. “And so doing stuff like that really helps energize me for whatever I’m doing in my work, or in my life. Next comes a little lip scrub and then the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 ($28 at Ulta).

Rodrigo then applies Glossier Stretch Concealer ($18 at Glossier), which she loves for its buttery feel and buildable coverage. Next comes a little blush and bronzer (we can’t tell what she’s using), followed by winged eyeliner with Glossier Pro Tip

brush point liquid eyeliner ($16 at Glossier). She fills in her brows with a pencil and then uses Glossier Boy Brow ($16 at Glossier) to set them. Next, she curls her lashes and applies what looks like the Milk Makeup Kush High Volumizing Mascara ($25 at Sephora).

Finally, here comes the top-secret, unreleased Glossier Ultralip Gloss.

“So the Ultralip has hyaluronic acid in it also which is great ’cause it keeps your lips moisturized which is very important for me,” she says. “I love how it’s buildable. I love the natural color of my lips. This just sort of accentuates that, it doesn’t try to cover it up or put a new color on top of it. It just emphasizes what you got.” She’s wearing the shade Ember.

We hear that the Ultralip is coming soon. It’s a lip tint with the sheen of a gloss and the moisture of a balm. Yes, we want it, too. We’ll update you as soon as it’s available.