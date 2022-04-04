Olivia Rodrigo Used This $7 Hair Product From Target For Her Grammy-Winning Waves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the day after the Grammys and we’re honestly still recovering from Olivia Rodrigo’s performance, meltdown-worthy moment with V from BTS and punk pop-princess red carpet look. I’m personally still thinking about Olivia Rodrigo’s hair. It was very clear that the Grammy winner (she took home three!!!) was not messing around. I mean look at those shiny, cascading waves. She’s literally a Disney princess, just with a goth twist and somehow even more perfect hair.

Olivia’s soft glam waves can be attributed to her hairstylist, Clayton Hawkins, and the Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum. Yes, our ‘Sour’ queen used a $7 drugstore hair product for her first Grammys appearance. We always stan celeb-loved products that won’t rip through our wallets!

“I then added a generous amount of Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum from her mid-shaft to ends for the ultimate shine. The result is a gorgeous, glossy sheen that catches the light on the carpet,” Hawkins explained.

Keep reading for more about the Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum and how it gave Olivia such glossy and bouncy waves on the red carpet. With spring upon us, bring on all the shine and smoothness, especially when it only costs $7.

Let’s start with this serum’s star ingredient: ceramides. You might be wondering how this skincare ingredient founds its way into a hair product. Dove actually drew inspiration from skincare to create this deeply nourishing formula. Ceramides help repair damaged hair, seal split ends and boost shine. Your dull-looking locks just got a whole lot glossier and silky smooth.

“I absolutely love the way this product made my hair feel,” wrote one Target shopper. “It is lightweight, which is great for my thin/fine hair. It does not weigh it down at all. It leaves my hair feeling so soft and manageable and with a healthy shine.”

It’s super easy to use, too. Just apply the serum to your damp hair and focus it on the tips. Then, style your hair and you can even touch up your look with the product. Don’t forget that it’s a no-rinse serum, so you should leave it in after application—talk about quick and easy.

“During the winter, my hair starts to dry out and lose its shine. This hair therapy has my hair looking incredible,” wrote another reviewer. “I work it in after I shower and have noticed such a huge difference! Also, it is not greasy at all, which is a huge bonus.”

For a no-fuss, hair product that both treats and styles your locks at the same time, reach for the Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum. It’ll add a healthy shine to your hair, especially if you have damaged or color-treated strands. Olivia could use any beauty product and we’d immediately look it over, but we don’t even have to think twice about shopping for this one.