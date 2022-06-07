These Under-$16 Brushes Are Olivia Rodrigo’s Secret to Perfectly Slicked-Back Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a never-ending shortage of hair inspo when it comes to Olivia Rodrigo. From ’90s bangs to Grammy-winning waves, her hair is always the main attraction both on and off the red carpet. This time around, we’re marveling at her 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards look. The singer’s hairdo is reminiscent of one of Jenna Rink’s iconic looks from 13 Going on 30. The Y2K space buns come as no surprise, since Miss Rodrigo is one of the biggest faces of the Year 2000 revival.

Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins helped Olivia achieve this off-the-face, major throwback hairdo. Though Y2K-inspired spiky buns might look difficult to create, Hawkins actually used two under-$16 brushes to make Olivia’s hair look extra snatched for the award show.

“I started by brushing Olivia’s wet hair with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler, which quickly and gently detangles with reduced breakage,” Hawkins said in a press release. “Then, I put her hair into two low ponytails and secured them with elastics. Once the pigtails were secured, I used a generous amount of gel, and brushed through with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler to give the hair a smooth and shiny finish.”

To finish off the look, the hairstylist added, “Next I twisted the hair up into two low buns and secured them with bobby pins, leaving the ends spiking out, followed by tons of hairspray.”

It’s not the first time these two Tangle Teezer brushes helped create a red carpet look; Kim Kardashian used them to achieve her slicked-back ponytail at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Best for use on wet or fragile hair, Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Detangler has 325 flexible teeth with two-tiered technology that help restore damage, minimize breakage and leave your hair silky-smooth, shiny and frizz-free. Run the brush through your hair in the shower to make sure your shampoo and conditioner thoroughly coat your strands, or use the brush right after while your locks are still wet.

Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler is the perfect sidekick to The Ultimate Detangler. Meant for styling dry hair and blending in hair extensions, clip-ins, wigs and weaves thanks to its soft, bottle-shaped teeth, anyone can use The Ultimate Styler, regardless of their hair type. Not only does it add so much shine, but it also picks up all of your strands with precision, making it perfect for updos.

Whether you’re recreating one of Olivia’s trendy Y2K hairdos or inventing one of your own, you’re going to want Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler and The Ultimate Styler in your arsenal. After all, they’re both under $16 on Amazon, which is quite the steal for quality hair brushes.