Olivia Rodrigo Teamed Up With Glossier To Create The Under-$50 Makeup Bag of Our Dreams

It’s no secret that Olivia is a fashion and beauty trendsetter—everything she wears, like her shockingly affordable concert tour corset or the super-short mini skirt that she rocks, is always on our minds (and then added to our shopping carts). Along with her fashion, her subtle makeup choices are always a hit. Her looks help her gorg natural features be the star of the show. Have you seen her brows? They’re works of art, just like every bridge she’s ever written.

“I love a good eyebrow,” Rodrigo said. “I always feel best when I’m in makeup that kind of just accentuates my natural features.”

She sculpts and shapes them with Glossier’s Boy Brow, the beloved gel that we use to create those fluffy model brows that we will refuse to ever let go out of style. But her other favorites are just as good. Below, check out Olivia Rodrigo’s three favorite Glossier items that are now in a money-saving bundle. We’re pouncing on this fast before it sells out and we have jealousy, jealousy over everyone else who got it in time.

Olivia’s favs include Boy Brow, a grooming pomade that comes in a tinted or clear formula, Ultralip, a buildable lip oil that’s tinted with some subtle color, and Pro Tip, liquid eyeliner that’ll give you that winged look you’ve been waiting for.

“I love eyeliner. Winged eyeliner is my favorite thing in the world,” Olivie explained. “I think I’m getting better at my winged eyeliner game, too. I just try to do it every day and statistically, I have to have improved at least a little.”

This set is filled with products you’ll want to take everywhere you go. They’re the items that can craft a quick look that’ll leave you feeling confident no matter the circumstance. Whether it’s the hyaluronic acid-infused lip oil or the gentle, volumizing brow pomade, you’ll fall in love with these goodies after one swipe. Trust me, I have.

With this partnership now fully underway, we have one thing to say to Olivia: Good 4 U.