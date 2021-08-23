StyleCaster
Olivia Rodrigo Tries 8 (!!) Different Hair Colors In Surprise New ‘Brutal’ Music Video

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: AP Images.

Surprise! Olivia Rodrigo just dropped her music video for “Brutal” and we’re drooling over all the hair and makeup looks. Like “Good 4 U”, it was directed by Petra Collins but that’s where the similarities end. In this video, Rodrigo plays eight different characters, including a pop star, an influencer, a newscaster and a ballerina. It makes perfect sense for a song all about the pressures of social media and being a teenager in 2021.

Rodrigo’s usual glam team was on set. Clayton Hawkins was responsible for the hair and Molly Greenwald did the makeup. There’s no shortage of bold hair and makeup looks: a blonde bob when she plays a newscaster and magenta-tipped pigtails while being an angsty teen in the car. “Brutal music video is out now! had the best time ever making this,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “so so so grateful for @petrafcollins who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly. hope u guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol.”

Below, check out our favorite looks from the video and watch the entire thing, above. Keep an eye out for actor Lucas Gage and some famous model faces. This might be our favorite video she’s done yet.

Olivia Rodrigo green hair

YouTube.

Light Teal Bob With Bangs

Olivia Rodrigo ballerina

YouTube.

Slicked-Back Ballerina Bun

Olivia Rodrigo blonde bob

YouTube.

Blonde Bob With Bangs

Olivia Rodrigo pigtails

YouTube.

Long Braided Pigtails

Olivia Rodrigo orange bob

YouTube.

Orange Bob

Olivia Rodrigo space buns

YouTube.

Space Buns

Olivia Rodrigo long blonde hair

YouTube.

Long Blonde Hair

Olivia Rodrigo pigtails

YouTube.

Magenta Ponytails

 

