Olivia Rodrigo Tries 8 (!!) Different Hair Colors In Surprise New ‘Brutal’ Music Video

Surprise! Olivia Rodrigo just dropped her music video for “Brutal” and we’re drooling over all the hair and makeup looks. Like “Good 4 U”, it was directed by Petra Collins but that’s where the similarities end. In this video, Rodrigo plays eight different characters, including a pop star, an influencer, a newscaster and a ballerina. It makes perfect sense for a song all about the pressures of social media and being a teenager in 2021.

Rodrigo’s usual glam team was on set. Clayton Hawkins was responsible for the hair and Molly Greenwald did the makeup. There’s no shortage of bold hair and makeup looks: a blonde bob when she plays a newscaster and magenta-tipped pigtails while being an angsty teen in the car. “Brutal music video is out now! had the best time ever making this,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “so so so grateful for @petrafcollins who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly. hope u guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol.”

Below, check out our favorite looks from the video and watch the entire thing, above. Keep an eye out for actor Lucas Gage and some famous model faces. This might be our favorite video she’s done yet.

Light Teal Bob With Bangs

Slicked-Back Ballerina Bun

Blonde Bob With Bangs

Long Braided Pigtails

Orange Bob

Space Buns

Long Blonde Hair

Magenta Ponytails