Olivia Rodrigo Got Throwback ’90s Bangs Even Though She Wasn’t Alive in the ’90s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo was born in 2003 so she obviously doesn’t remember the time in the late ’90s/early 2000s when we all wore piece-y bangs sticky with a ton of hairspray. Rodrigo’s new bangs look a lot like these but in a more modern way (no hairspray needed). The Grammy winner hit up an afterparty with Paris Hilton wearing an outfit and beauty look that looks like something Hilton would have definitely worn in peak Y2K.

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins was responsible for Rodrigo’s hairstyle at the Grammy awards so it makes sense he did her post-show look, too. This included brand-new bangs that were either the result of a big chop or some very natural-looking clip-ins. We can see Rodrigo really going for it though since those late ’90s/early 2000s bangs are back in a big way. Maybe it’s thanks to Lily James’ perfect portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Hulu‘s Pam & Tommy. The Pam bangs are back!

It’s not just Rodrigo’s hair, with the spikey bun, that brings the Y2K vibes. Her custom Blumarine dress looks a lot like Lindsay Lohan’s frock from Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen circa 2004 — in the best way possible, of course. Her makeup includes a purple glittery eye and a major wing, a flirty look created by artist Lilly Keys. Most likely Keys used at least some Glossier makeup, since she did for Rodrigo’s Grammy look. It looks like she could have used the brand’s Pro Tip

brush point liquid eyeliner.

Nail artist Kim Truong gave Rodrigo a short black manicure, adding to the throwback look. She used OPI Nail Lacquer in Back Onyx ($10.49 at Amazon ).

The “drivers license” singer had a big night. She won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license” and Best New Artist for Sour.