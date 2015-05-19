Beauty Buzz: Olivia Palermo’s Ciate Nail Line is Out, Kesha Is Done With Glitter, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Ciate London has introduced their collaboration with Olivia Palermo, the first of 4 collections. [Press Release]

2. Serum foundations are the latest must-have – find out what you need to know about them. [Daily Makeover]

3. Kesha apparently no longer pours beer on her body to adhere glitter to her skin – since that was once a thing. [The Cut]

4. Green manicurist Jenna Hipp explains what you really need to know about salons before you get your nails done. [Style.com]

5. The Game of Thrones hairstyles have been on point this season – here are some you need to see up close. [Popsugar Beauty]