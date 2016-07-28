Olivia Palermo’s Perfect-Skin Secret Costs a Mere $3

Oh, Olivia Palermo, she of “The City” fame. How she manages to look perfectly put together even when it’s exactly four hundred degrees outside, the world may never know. (Her husband, whom I once beat mercilessly in a game of air hockey at The Standard, is equally put-together, I can confirm.)

In an interview with Allure, she mentions, among other things, that she has her hair trimmed every three weeks, gets a manicure every four days (which is totally pushing it, if you ask me), and has been seeing a facialist since she was a teen. Makes sense. But she does have one tip we mortals can steal from her:

“There’s no excuse for not taking off your makeup—ever,” she said. “I don’t use a fancy product. I just wipe my face with Vaseline and a cotton pad every night before bed.”

We already know the 30-year-old socialite and model can make anything look expensive, but for someone who likely has access to all the La Prairie in the world, we didn’t exactly see this one coming. Either way, we’re into her $3 skin care secret.