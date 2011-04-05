Olivia Palermo Is Rocking Voluminous Hair, Would You Go Big?

Olivia Palermo went from perfectly, imperfect long wavy hair to a sleek lob (i.e. long bob), and now she’s going big with some serious 60s-inspired volume. Has she been watching the Kennedy’s miniseries?

I think she works it, but I’m not totally convinced I could pull it off. There’s something really sweet and retro about this kind of volume that I’m not sure is quite me. Would you bust out the Velcro rollers for some extra height? See below for some top volume getting products in case you want to get high.

1. Fekkai Advanced Full Blown Volume Styling Whip, $23, at Beauty.com

2. Phytovolume Actif Maximizing Volume Spray – Fine Limp Hair, $28, at Sephora

3. Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder, $14.36, at Amazon

4. Kiehls Super Thick Volumizer 8.4 oz, $18, at Amazon

5. Ouidad Volumizing Foam, $22, at Sephora