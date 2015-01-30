StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Olivia Palermo Is Ciaté’s Creative Director for 2015, How to Prevent Stress From Affecting Your Skin, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Olivia Palermo is taking over another city, this time London, by being tapped to be nail polish brand Ciaté’s Guest Creative Director for 2015, starting with the launch of her own Olivia Palermo X Ciaté collection to be released in the fall. [WWD]

2. The man responsible for Jared Leto‘s infamous “hombre” tells us how he got his start in beauty. [Fashionista]

3. Never let stress be the  cause of your acne again. [Daily Makeover]

4. Rosie Huntington-Whitley‘s fragrance collaboration with Autograph just released, and she shows you exactly how she came up with it. [Byrdie]

5. Yes, you CAN be lazy and have good skin– here’s how. [Refinery 29]

