Olivia Munn Uses This $6 Drugstore Conditioner as a D.I.Y. Hair Mask

If you look up the word “glossy” in the dictionary, next to it, you’ll likely find a picture of Olivia Munn‘s hair. The 37-year-old actrss’s locks are coveted by legions of beauty lovers, who are dying to know the secrets behind her perpetually shiny tresses. Well, thanks to the “X-Men” star’s colorist, Cassondra Kaeding, we might be a little closer to achieving Olivia Munn-level hair.

In an interview with E! News, Kaeding—who has also worked with celebrity clients like Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Lea Michele, and Kate Hudson—revealed that her best-kept secret for healthy, shiny locks isn’t a fancy-pants hair mask—it’s a $6 conditioner that can be found in most drugstores. The colorist touts Dove’s coconut oil-packed Color Care Conditioner, which she uses as a D.I.Y. hair mask on Munn and other celebrities, for its dual purpose of hydrating hair and extending the life of color-treated locks.

“The [Dove Color Care Conditioner] has coconut oil, so you can use it as a hair mask,” she said. “It has dual purposes.”

Why not use a regular hair mask? Kaeding actually warns against them. She claims that the excess use of hair masks can reduce the product’s effectiveness and result in limp locks. She compares the hair to skin in the sense that it can only absorb so much product until it’s overkill. That’s why she recommends a conditioner as a D.I.Y. mask that’s easy on the hair, but can still provide red-carpet results.

“Less is more. Don’t overdo with too much protein,” she said. “Too much of a good thing can be a bad thing.”

There you have it. The secret to Munn’s sleek and shiny locks. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be heading to the drugstore ASAP.