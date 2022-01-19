Olivia Munn Says This $6 Volume-Boosting Mascara Has Been Her ‘Go-To For Years’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you find a beauty product you simply can’t live without, you stick to it. Why mess with something that’s already good? Though most celebs try a billion different makeup products as a result of being in front of the camera 24/7, there are some who do stay true to their holy grail mainstays. One such celeb is Olivia Munn. You may know her for her many acting roles, her newborn baby and, of course, her unmatched natural makeup looks.

One product that helps Olivia achieve those flawless beats, one she truly cannot go without, is her mascara. She uses CoverGirl’s Lash Blast Volume Mascara (a.k.a. the bright orange tube you see in every drugstore). When Byrdie asked the actress for her fave mascara she replied, “CoverGirl’s Lash Blast in the orange tube! It’s been my go-to for years.”

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, you probably want to know more about what makes this formula so good and Olivia Munn-approved. To start, it gives you mega volume in seconds. Your lashes should look full, long and clump-free after a quick application.

“I think this might be my new favorite mascara,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I’ve used many high end ones and this is better than most. Doesn’t clump, doesn’t smudge and has a fair price.”

That’s just a sneak peek, so keep reading to learn more about why Olivia and thousands of others swear by this mascara. Did we forget to mention that it costs only $6?? Yup, the gorgeous Olivia Munn achieves her effortless makeup looks with a super affordable drugstore mascara.

RELATED: This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Swear They Look Like They’re Wearing Lash Extensions

The Lash Blast Volume Mascara provides 10 times more instant volume than what your bare lashes give, according to CoverGirl. It’s formulated to coat every lash evenly and give each one maximum fullness and length. What it’s not formulated to do is clump, flake or smudge.

This mascara has a spin-shape brush that wraps around each of your lashes. It’s a thickness and lifted look your eyelashes have yet to see. If you’re searching for a mascara that gives all the drama, trust Olivia, this one’s for you.

On top of the actress’s approval, this product has won the hearts of thousands, literally thousands, of shoppers on Amazon. It has a 4.5-star rating, with nearly 10,000 people giving it a perfect score.

“The brush bristles do a great job of separating lashes while applying a good amount of mascara. Two coats are best,” wrote one reviewer.

The formula is also cruelty-free and hypoallergenic, which is a huge bonus.

“This is my favorite mascara. It is cheap, and makes my lashes look long and thick, but not clumpy or spider-like,” wrote another shopper.

Get lashes like Olivia and all these other Amazon fans without dropping a ton of money For just $6, this mascara is a total steal.