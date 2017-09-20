Olivia Culpo’s Healthy Travel Secret and Favorite Guilty Pleasure Food

Olivia Culpo has come a long way from her pageant days. In 2012, months after she was named Miss USA, Culpo became the first American in 15 years to win the title of Miss Universe. Now, five years and 2 million Instagram followers later, Culpo appears to have successfully made the transition from anonymous beauty queen to established celebrity whose style, beauty, and selfie-taking tips are more sought-after than a front-row seat at New York Fashion Week—which we presume Culpo has no problem getting either.

Now, the 25-year-old is throwing her crown in the fashion ring to help Canada Goose celebrate its 60th anniversary, as well as the launch of its first-ever book, Greatness Is Out There, a series of stories trekking the Canadian brand’s journey. To learn how Culpo spends her day, we stepped into her shoes for 24 hours where she spilled the deets on her fitness and diet regimen, the unconventional music genre she listens to at the gym, and how she’s transitioning her summer wardrobe for the colder days ahead. (Hint: It involves lots of slip dresses and, of course, Canada Goose jackets.)

For breakfast I had: An iced coffee and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

For lunch I had: A vegan Mexican salad. It was spicy and delicious!

Today I snacked on: Chocolate almonds.

My go-to healthy drink is: Ginger kombucha or green juice with extra ginger.

My favorite workout is: I love Pilates and kickboxing.

My guilty pleasure food is: Ice cream! My favorites are cookie dough or mint chocolate chip.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: How great you feel after.

My favorite healthy restaurant is: Right now, it is Chloé in New York City.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Coconut oil, green tea, and fresh lemons.

My biggest health tip for travelers is to: Drink water! Traveling can be so dehydrating, so it’s really important to drink lots of water. I can see a difference in my skin when I don’t do it.

My signature healthy dish is: I have made everything from sweet potato toast to ginger-soy sautéed vegetables. I feel the healthiest when I make the food myself.

The top songs on my workout playlist right now are: Sometimes I listen to country music when I work out because it is my favorite. I love Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett. If I go with pop music, then maybe a little Bieber action?

The best part of my job is: Playing with fashion! I love experimenting with clothes, and now that summer is over and we are gearing up for fall and winter, I am so excited for cooler weather fashion. I am going to incorporate my Canada Goose jacket and some of their new knitwear into some layered looks, like with a slip dress with a T-shirt underneath and tall boots.