Secret Beauty Ingredient: Olive Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Olive oil was used by the ancients in their everyday beauty routine, from bathing to hair conditioning. The original cultivation of olive oil is said to date back to the 7th century B.C. Aside from drizzling this wonder over some pasta, you may want to look into the benefits olive oil has to offer for your skin and hair.
The oil happens to be jam packed with antioxidants and works to rejuvenate skin from the inside out. With incredible moisturizing capabilities, your skin will be radiant and hair super shiny with the use of some of these products. Flip through the slideshow to unveil products containing the nutrient dense oil and comment below on which you’re going to try first!
More From Beauty High:
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Blueberries
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cinnamon
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Hemp
Learn why you should be using beauty ingredients with olive oil!
This lip treatment uses olive oil to treat lips. The combination of powerful actives, essential oils, plant oils, and vitamins works on contact to condition lips, relieve dryness and chapping, and shield against environmental elements.
Hourglass Lip Treatment $42, sephora.com
Not only does this chapstick have olive oil but it has coconut oil too to help nourish your lips to the best of it's ability – plus, it's kosher!
Noya Lip Balm, $3.99, noyabeauty.com
This lipstick is super moisturizing because it contains pure olive oil to keep lips hydrated and promote a longer lasting color effect.
Laura Mercier Creme Smooth Lip Colour $26, sephora.com
This skin gel uses olive leaf extract to strengthen the skin barrier. Vitamin E works to mend dry and cracked skin for overall radiance.
Dr. Jart Water Surge gel $38, sephora.com
This mascara formula contains the natural properties of olive oil to keep lashes silky soft. A combination of synthetic and natural waxes creates softer and flexible coverage and keeps lashes from becoming brittle.
Smashbox Full Exposure Mascara, $19.50, sephora.com
This is a softening and detangling at-home hair treatment, that's infused with olive oil, sunflower seed oil, shea butter and Vitamin E. This beauty is great for all types of hair in need of some TLC.
Carol's Daughter Olive Oil Infusion $25, carolsdaughter.com
This intense eye cream for the eyes is ultra-hydrating containing essential oils and vitamins for a completely awakened eye.
Bobbi Bown Intense Eye Cream $60, sephora.com
This daily cleanser provides the therapeutic benefits of olive polyphenols, leaving skin soft, refreshed, and free of residue.
Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Gentle Cleanser $39, sephora.com
This frizz-fighting spray works to tackle your toughest flyaways with a blend of olive, avocado, and grape oils, giving hair instant luster.
Ouidad Climate Control Frizz & Flyaway Fighter Spray $22, sephora.com
Gently moisturizing, sugar-based body scrub contains crushed olive granules to delicately exfoliate dry skin. Rich in natural oils, the luxurious formula boasts the emollient and healing properties of olive oil, safflower oil, and grapeseed oil.
Tocca Beauty Cleopatra Nourishing Body Scrub $32, sephora.com