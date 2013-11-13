Secret Beauty Ingredient: Olive Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Olive oil was used by the ancients in their everyday beauty routine, from bathing to hair conditioning. The original cultivation of olive oil is said to date back to the 7th century B.C. Aside from drizzling this wonder over some pasta, you may want to look into the benefits olive oil has to offer for your skin and hair.

The oil happens to be jam packed with antioxidants and works to rejuvenate skin from the inside out. With incredible moisturizing capabilities, your skin will be radiant and hair super shiny with the use of some of these products. Flip through the slideshow to unveil products containing the nutrient dense oil and comment below on which you’re going to try first!

