10 Genius Ways to Use Olive Oil in Your Beauty Routine

Any time we hear of a beauty ingredient that serves as both a beautifying treatment and something we can eat, we’re hooked. Being able to pull a hair treatment or a facial moisturizer from our fridge or cabinets couldn’t be any easier or convenient, not to mention, it’s also super inexpensive. Enter: Olive oil. Chances are you have a bottle of this miracle product at home, but even if you don’t, all it takes is a trip to the grocery store and you’ll have the be-all and end-all of beauty treatments. Take a look at some of these amazing uses for olive oil and let us know which tricks you’ll be trying in the comments below!

1. Use it as a hair treatment. Olive oil on its own is a great moisturizer for your locks, and an even better remedy for split ends, but if you want to take it a step further and get an ultra-moisturizing treatment, try an olive oil and egg mask. While it may sound like the perfect recipe for eggs over easy, the fact is, this mask will revive tired strands, leaving behind a glossy, shiny finish. Start by mixing one egg yolk with two tablespoons of olive oil and work it into dry hair. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, then rinse out with shampoo.

2. Add it to your bath. Seriously. Once you’ve filled up the tub as you normally would, add about five tablespoons of olive oil. Soak for your desired amount of time, then pat your skin dry. Your skin will feel silky smooth like you wouldn’t believe.

3. Clean your makeup brushes. Sometimes cleaning your brushes is a total pain. It seems as though no matter how many times you shampoo them, the water keeps running murky. Try this method instead: Combine one part olive oil and two parts antibacterial soap. Swirl your brushes around in the mixture and watch as the residue immediately starts to come off the bristles. After a few minutes, rinse with water until the water runs clear (and it will!).

4. Remove your makeup. Dip a cotton swab or cotton pad in a tablespoon of olive oil and swipe it over your face and eye makeup. Not only will this safely remove the day’s makeup, but it will also nourish and moisturize your skin at the same time. It’s a win-win!

5. Use it to tame frizz. If flyaways and frizz have taken over your tresses, rub a little bit of olive oil between your palms and smooth your hands over your hair.

6. Heal a sunburn. Add one part olive oil to one part vinegar and rub the solution gently over your sunburn. While vinegar sounds like some form of torture atop a sunburn, trust us when we say that its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe and calm a bad burn.

7. Bring heels back to life. Scaly, dry, hard skin on your heels is an extreme pain to deal with. Plus, it makes slingbacks and sandals impossible footwear choices. To help fix this, rub some olive oil on your feet each night before you go to bed, and throw a pair of socks on too so that your sheets don’t absorb the oil. When you wake up in the morning, your heels will feel considerably softer.

8. Strengthen your nails. Cracked, peeling nails are the worst. To help bring your digits back to life, soak them in a little bowl of warm olive oil for five or ten minutes. The temperature shouldn’t be hot, just luke warm to really help penetrate the nail.

9. Condition your lashes. To help nourish and even darken your lashes, apply just a dab of olive oil to them before you go to bed. While you’re at it, add a little bit to your eyebrows, too.

10. Give your skin a dewy glow. Have you ever wondered how models and celebrities get their faces to have that angelic, super-human glow? If you apply a little bit of olive oil to your face before bed (after washing) and in the morning before you apply your makeup, you too can glow.