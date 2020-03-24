Olive & June’s Mani Bootcamp Has Arrived to Help us Nail At-Home Manicures

Just when you were about to give up on achieving a DIY salon-level manicure while you’re stuck at home, Olive & June’s Mani Bootcamp has come to save the day — and your nails. It’s basically a three-week crash course aimed at teaching us how to master the art of doing our own nails. Olive & June‘s virtual Mani Bootcamp made its debut on March 22 and will run through April 11. During the three weeks, Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle will go live on Instagram stories at 3pm PDT with live demos, questions and answers from viewers, and plenty of face time with Olive & June fans — which we all need a bit more of at the moment, right?

Mani Bootcamp’s goal is to help us non-professionals become bona fide pros after the first week and move our way up to more advanced skills in weeks two and three. Week one is basically manicuring 101, introducing the basics and practicing the “art of painting.” Week two will introduce nail accents, teaching us how to do ombré and apply sticker adornments without destroying the polish underneath. Finally, in week three, we’ll be ready to nail advanced-level designs like French manicures and half-moons. Check out the entire schedule here.

To accompany this three-week social media masterclass of sorts, you’ll want to come armed with all of the right supplies. Olive & June’s customizable Everything Box is chock-full of everything you need to perfect the art of painting your nails at home, including beginner, intermediate and advanced shades (Olive & June recommends choosing one from each category). The best part? Olive & June is currently offering free shipping on the entire site and discounted expedited shipping when you use the code BOOTCAMP at checkout.

