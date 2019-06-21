Olive & June’s Summer Polish Is Basically Vacation in a Bottle

There’s nothing worse than painting your nails and having them look amazing, only for your tips to chip the second you walk out the door. Luckily, Olive & June’s summer nail polish collection is here to help. The cult-favorite Los Angeles-based nail salon rolled out its first polish line just a few months ago, a collection of pastel shades perfect for spring. Now, it’s all about vacation-ready hues that’ll get you in the warm-weather spirit.

Not only are these colors bright and fun, but Olive & June also promises they’ll last a long time. In fact, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, CEO and founder of Olive & June, tells Stylecaster that the 7-free, clean formula can last for up to 14 days chip-free. “We worked for over 18 months with our manufacturer in Korea on a proprietary blend of ingredients to ensure our polish was as long lasting as possible while still being as clean as possible,” she says. Tuttle adds that the company held a “Mani Marathon” and the winner’s polish stayed put for a whopping 16 days. “She only removed her polish to paint a new color. It was incredible.”

The summer collection includes four shades named after women close to the brand, plus a must-have topcoat. There’s HD for Haylie Duff (a crisp white), SE for blogger Sophie Elkus (a bright pink), BI for writer and activist Blair Imani (a peachy coral) and CNH for producer Christiana Hooks (a denim blue).

To help make sure your mani lasts as long as possible, Olive & June also launched the K.I.T (Keep it Together) Kit. Inside the clear pouch, you’ll find: The Top Coat for shine and polish protection; Cuticle Serum with Cactus Flower for that dry skin around your nails so many of us struggle from; and a Dual-Grit Nail File to smooth out edges in between nail appointments.

Shop the summer nail collection for $8 each or $40 for the set of five, as well as the K.I.T. Kit for $26, on the Olive & June website. Pop on some of the brand’s cute nail stickers and you’re basically good to go all summer long.

