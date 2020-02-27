Olive & June Just Launched the Most Spring-Ready Nail Collection Ever

We know what you’re thinking. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. But pastel hues are even bigger this season than normal, from makeup to hair to clothes. Olive & June’s Spring 2020 collection includes all these trend-driven shades that’ll have you begging for warmer weather—STAT. If it’s not sunny where you live just yet, your nails can at least evoke some spring vibes.

The line is called Superbloom and was inspired by California gardens and wildflower fields, as well as the floral installations inside each of Olive & June‘s Los Angeles salons. As always with Olive & June nail polish, the formula is 7-free and made without DBP, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide and xylene. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan. Fans love the way it applies smoothly with a high-color payoff—without costing an arm and a leg. Each of the six new shades is named after an “Olive & June bestie.” This time, it’s all about badass female founders.

To coincide with the Superbloom nail polish launch, Olive & June is rolling out the Superbloom Everything Box ($80 at Olive & June), which includes at-home mani tools, your choice of six nail polish shades and the Top Coat. It makes a great gift. There’s also The Superbloom Studio Box ($50 at Olive & June), which has the at-home mani tools, one polish and the Top Coat.

Prefer to grab each color separately? Shop all six Superbloom hues below.

Olive & June 7-Free Nail Polish in BEB

A sheer white named after Bri Emery, the founder of Design Love Fest.

Olive & June 7-Free Nail Polish in KMC

A sage green named after Kristen Caissie, founder of Moon Canyon.

Olive & June 7-Free Nail Polish in JM

A pink lavender named after Jennifer Meyer, the founder of Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Olive & June 7-Free Nail Polish in JLR

A pastel yellow named after Jessie Randall, founder of Loeffler Randall.

Olive & June 7-Free Nail Polish in CHM

A pastel yellow named after Cammy Miller, co-founder of Show Me Your Mumu.

Olive & June 7-Free Nail Polish in CCT

A pastel yellow named after Cologne Trude, co-founder of Show Me Your Mumu.

