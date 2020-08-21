Olive & June’s New Nail Shades Will Get You in the Fall Mood

It doesn’t matter that it’s 100 degrees here in Los Angeles today. The East Coaster in me is in the mood for fall. Luckily, Olive & June’s nail polish for Fall 2020 is here and it includes all the autumnal shades I’m craving. Of course, you can wear these any day of the year but there’s something about fall that makes me all of a sudden want wine and hunter green on my fingers. Maybe it’s just that I’m tired of my summer-ready corals and neons. Either way, I’m excited to incorporate all six of the Los Angeles brand’s new shades.

It’s actually the 7th birthday of Olive & June, which makes this collection all the more special. Founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle named each of the new shades after “besties from [the] community whose nailfies always inspire.” Yup, the polishes are always named after pretty badass women, including female founders, influencers and friends of Gibson Tuttle. It’s a fun way to connect your fave shade after a real-life person.

If you’re not familiar with Olive & June polishes, here’s your quick run-down. Polishes are vegan, cruelty-free, 7-free and long-lasting. Each collection also includes a limited-edition box with the brand’s nail tools. So, if you can’t get to the salon right now, these kits are a great way to master the mani at home. The fall collection is out today so shop it all, below.

Nail Polish in HGC

A creamy toasted neutral named after Ailsa Emmel.

Nail Polish in JJ

A cinnamon-brown named after Juliana Joel.

Nail Polish in JO

A dusty apricot named after Jasmine Ou.

Nail Polish in LD

A mauve-pink named after Lauren Davis.

Nail Polish in MG

A warm terracotta named after Maddy Gutierrez.

Nail Polish in WKF

A cool mossy green named after Katie Moser.

The Studio Box

Includes nine essential nail tools, The Top Coat and your choice of one nail polish shade.

The Nailfie Ready Box

Includes the 8-piece mani system of tools and products (including The Top Coat), plus all six new shades.

The Nailfie Ready Set

All six fall shades plus The Top Coat.