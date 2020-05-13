Olive & June Teamed Up With Nabela Noor for Its Brightest Nail Polish Yet

While it’s okay not to be ultra-productive or super-busy during this difficult time, it can be nice to have something creative to focus your attention on. That could be writing, playing an instrument or experimenting with makeup and nails. Olive & June’s Nabela Noor Summer 2002 nail polish collection is perfect for those moments. The Los Angeles-based brand has teamed up with beauty influencer and body-positive activist Nabela Noor on a 7-piece line of bold and bright hues perfect for warmer weather.

“This collaboration with Olive & June symbolizes the crossover between two brands and communities that are committed to promoting unapologetic and unconditional self-love and self-expression,” Noor said in a statement. “This collab is all about you. The strong, beautiful and confident person behind the nails.”

Olive & June‘s 7-free nail polish hues are usually pretty muted and laid-back. This collection, called Olive & June <3s Zeba, is a big change. (Zeba is Noor’s self-love brand and movement.) Each bright shade is also named for a trait, such as kind or bold. These hues are a really cute way to inject a little brightness into your day and update your mani at the same time.

You can grab each of the nail polish shades separately or update your entire manicure kit with Olive & June’s Studio Box ($88 at Olive & June). You get all the limited-edition colors plus an 8-piece mani system of tools and products. Shop the entire line on May 14.

7-Free Nail Polish in Bold & Unshaken

A blue-purple.

7-Free Nail Polish in Fierce & Loving

A bright lilac.

7-Free Nail Polish in Grateful & Kind

A Barbie pink.

7-Free Nail Polish in Honest & True

An ocean blue.

7-Free Nail Polish in Bright & Focused

An bright yellow.

7-Free Nail Polish in Sweet & Gracious

An bright orange.

7-Free Nail Polish in Wild & Free

An bold coral.