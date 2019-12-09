Here’s How to Nab Free Olive & June and Kosas Products

Two of our favorite brands are teaming up and it’s like the holidays just came early. Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and Cyber Week) discounts are over, Olive & June and Kosas’ holiday sale for 2019 is rolling out this week and it’s not to be missed. You know Olive & June for its Los Angeles nail salons, 7-free polish shades and manicure tools. It makes sense the brand would join forces with Kosas—clean, botanical makeup that looks gorgeous on all skin tones. Both companies were founded by women, too.

From December 10 to December 11, you’ll get a gift from Kosas on all orders of $40+ on Olive & June’s website, and a gift from Olive & June on all orders of $40+ on Kosas’ website. No matter what, you’ll end up with both stellar makeup and nail polish. What are the gifts? Well, we have the details and they’re good. If you shop on Olive & June, you’ll get a Kosas Mini Rosewater Lipstick and a full-size Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Jellyfish (more than $27 value). It’s a new hybrid lip treatment and gloss enriched with hyaluronic acid, peptides and Evening Primrose Oil.

Shop on Kosas, and nab Olive & June 7-free Nail Polish in OJPAS (a metallic silver), Top Coat and The Poppy (a polish bottle handle to make painting your nails easier). All three of these have a retail value of $32.

As if that wasn’t enough, the two brands have also created a major sweepstakes together. You can enter to win the Olive & June Treat Yourself Box and the entire polish collection (valued at more than $200), as well as $200 of Kosas products. Make a note in your iCal to check back on the brands’ websites tomorrow.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.