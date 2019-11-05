Olive & June’s Holiday Collection Is a Totally Unexpected Moody Vibe

When you think of holiday nail polish shades, you might think of bright red and green and maybe blue and cranberry. But Olive & June’s holiday nail polish for 2019 is a breath of fresh air. The cult-favorite Los Angeles-based nail salon has rolled out its biggest launch yet with six winter hues and three holiday-ready shades that feel new and unique—hard to do when there’s a new launch every other day. Fans of Olive & June polishes go to the brand for nudes and pinks and asked for deeper shades for winter. And I’d say it delivered and then some.

The theme for this Olive & June collection is Treat Yourself. There are six jewel-toned shades named after female founders who inspire us all to take a self-care moment. Choose from SD (a deep plum for skincare pro Shani Darden), LH (a shimmery green for Olympian and fitness trainer Louise “Lou Lou” Hazel), CN (a chocolate brown for Sprinkles cupcakes founder Candace Nelson), HJ (a midnight blue for Helen Johannesen of Helen’s Wines), E+M (a true black for The Great co-founders Emily Current and Meritt Elliott) and CV (a cherry red for accessories designer Clare Vivier).

There are also three metallic hues named after the three Los Angeles salons. Shop OJSM (a rose gold metallic for Santa Monica), OJPAS (a platinum metallic for Pasadena) and OJBH (a gold metallic for Beverly Hills). You can buy each separately or grab this cute Shine Set ($48 at Olive & June), which also includes a top coat, Poppy polish bottle to help you paint with ease and a sparkly pouch.

And because it’s holiday gifting season, Olive & June launched a huge Treat Yourself Box ($100 at Olive & June). You get nine nail polish bottles and the brand’s 8-piece manicure system: a limited-edition Poppy polish bottle handle in white, The Top Coat, Cuticle Serum, Clean-Up Brush, Polish Remover Pot, Flat-Edge Clippers, Dual-Grit File, Nail Buffer Bar and the Nailfe station box. Grab one for any nail polish obsessive in your life.

Shop each polish for $8, as well as all the gift sets, now on the Olive & June website.

