How Two Female Founders Created Magic in the Form of Trendy Nail Polish Colors

It’s extremely hard to start a beauty brand and it’s even harder if you’re a woman or POC. That’s why it’s especially important to support each other. It’s part of why Olive & June teamed up with Golde. Well, Sarah Gibson Tuttle of Olive & June and Trinity Mouzon of Golde wanted to work together and build each other up, but also provide both communities with a really cool product. What they ended up with is Olive & June-quality nail polish with shades inspired by Golde’s cult-fave wellness products. It’s a collab that no one saw coming but is so happy it did.

On paper, the female founders are very different. Mouzon started Golde in her apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Gibson Tuttle is a Los Angeles woman through and through. But at the root of their brands is accessible self-care and building a community — which they both have in spades. And it helps that they were both huge fans of each other’s brands before they met.

“It was an incredible friendship from the very beginning. It turns out SGT was already a really big fan of Golde and is a self-professed matcha addict,” Mouzon tells STYLECASTER. They met through a mutual friend just two years ago and starting talking about a collab in the fall of 2020. They connected that quickly. “I feel like we’ve spent so much virtual time together,” Mouzon says. “It was like, ‘matcha latte nail polish color? When is that happening?'”

Gibson Tuttle helped walk Mouzon through the complicated fundraising stage and lent her support whenever possible. She’s been through it with her own 8-year-old brand. “Because I was such a massive fan of the brand, I thought, ‘how could we be helpful to each other?'” Gibson Tuttle says. “But also so excited to meet this amazing founder I admired from afar.”

“The female founders in my life, who are farther along in their journey, helped me so much,” she continues. “And when I meet someone who is earlier in their journey than I am, I really try to be super intentional about giving them all of my knowledge, everything I know.” They also connected over their passion for self-care and not in the way where you have to become a minimalist TikToker who makes all their own meals in their spotless kitchen while wearing a crop top. Instead, they appreciated the way each other tackle an at-home routine.

“I came into the relationship, like, haven’t painted my nails in three years, stressed out founder, if I managed to brush my teeth in the morning it was a miracle,” Mouzon says. “I’m really on top of the self-care piece from a superfoods perspective but got this new visibility into the value of building a habit around painting your nails and taking care of yourself throughout your routine.”

“Self-care should not feel like a chore,” Gibson Tuttle adds. “The whole thing should be fun and enjoyable. That’s the magic of Golde and Olive & June.” That means, even if you sleep in your makeup (don’t, though) and wear the same pair of sweats for two days, you can still make a superfood latte and paint your nails without becoming a different person or spending a ton of money.

“It doesn’t have to be a massive investment or this new thing that’s confusing or weird,” Mouzon says. “It should just be about doing the stuff that makes you feel good.” What feels good right now is drooling over these three nail polish shades. They’re the perfect bridge between summer brights and moody winter hues. And that green? It’s going to sell out quickly as green is trending everywhere.

Ready to get to painting? Grab the duo’s collab now before it’s gone for good.

Glow Nail Polish

This papaya orange shade was inspired by Golde’s Papaya Bright Face Mask. “It’s almost a bit of a neutral-nude on me,” Mouzon says. “It’s not too intense. So, there’s something for everyone.”

Energize Nail Polish

Energize was created after the color of the perfect creamy matcha latte. “It glows on your nails,” Gibson Tuttle says.

Boost Nail Polish

If you’re already a Golde fan, you know this sky blue color looks just like the packaging of Golde’s Coconut Collagen Boost.

Golde Set

When you just need all three (same!) grab this affordable set that includes the Super Glossy Top Coat!