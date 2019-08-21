Olive & June’s Fall Nail Polishes Are Named After Badass Female Founders

We love when women support other women. That’s what founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle is doing with the Olive & June’s Fall 2019 nail polish collection. Yes, I’m sorry to tell you that fall is just around the corner but when it comes to beauty—especially nails—autumn is pretty much the best. (Don’t @ me.) Late summer is when I start dreaming of deep reds, greys and burgundies, sick of neons and all the bright and sunny shades I’ve been wearing on my face and my nails. This Olive & June collection checks off all those boxes.

The cult-favorite Los Angeles-based nail salon continues to roll-out pretty, ultra-wearable nail polish shades in its 7-free, clean formula that can last for up to 14 days without chipping. Shades are always named after those close to Tuttle and the brand, but this specific collection is all about work. The women named here are hustlers. They founded companies and continue to provide inspiration for female entrepreneurs everywhere. Shop the fall collection below.

AW 7-Free Nail Polish

This pretty warm grey was named after Drybar founder Alli Webb.

ECC 7-Free Nail Polish

This cool white grey was named after Loom founder Erica Chidi Cohen, who works to provide inclusive sexual health and parenting education.

HZ 7-Free Nail Polish

This rosy neutral was named after Heidi Zak, founder of lingerie company ThirdLove, who gained notoriety recently for standing up to Victoria’s Secret’s body and transgender discrimination.

JG 7-Free Nail Polish

This rich berry was named after Jen Gotch, founder of Ban.do, who Tuttle has known since 2013.

RP 7-Free Nail Polish

This creamy taupe was named after Raina Penchansky, founder of Digital Brand Architects, who helps influencers launch their own brands.

SC 7-Free Nail Polish

This deep bordeaux was named after Sali Christeson, founder of work-ready clothing line Argent.

